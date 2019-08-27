Inmates learn construction skills, help community

It's been a busy day for state leaders as they toured flood damage in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo.
It's been a busy day for state leaders as they toured flood damage in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the work of a special prosecutor investigating why her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett accusing the actor of staging an attack on himself has begun.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the work of a special prosecutor investigating why her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett accusing the actor of staging an attack on himself has begun.
Inmates from the Life Skills Re-Entry Center have spent months building the new pie shack for the Murphysboro Apple Festival.
Inmates from the Life Skills Re-Entry Center have spent months building the new pie shack for the Murphysboro Apple Festival.
The country band Confederate Railroad is rejecting payment from the Du Quoin State Fair as it prepares to perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson next week.
The country band Confederate Railroad is rejecting payment from the Du Quoin State Fair as it prepares to perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson next week.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.
The Village of McClure is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts this weekend.
The Village of McClure is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts this weekend.
If you are planning to ride the rails leaving from Carbondale next week or later, you'll want to allow extra time.
If you are planning to ride the rails leaving from Carbondale next week or later, you'll want to allow extra time.
The City of Marion has announced a street closing starting Thursday.
The City of Marion has announced a street closing starting Thursday.
A county school board in Kentucky says a Christian theme park with a 500-foot-long Noah's Ark is not paying enough in property taxes.
A county school board in Kentucky says a Christian theme park with a 500-foot-long Noah's Ark is not paying enough in property taxes.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country's indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil's economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country's indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil's economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes