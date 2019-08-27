Inmates learn construction skills, help community

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Inmates from the Life Skills Re-Entry Center have spent months building the new pie shack for the Murphysboro Apple Festival. Leaders there say the men have learned skills they'll carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"They have a habit of going back (to prison) because they have no skills and, this is what this is all about, giving them the skills they need to go back out in the workforce," said Jason Winkleman, Construction Management Teacher.

Sylvester Houston has only been in the class for a month, but he's already learned how to use the power tools and says building has given him confidence.

"I'm tired of coming in and out of these prisons. I think the skills I learn here will benefit me way past when I get out," said Houston.

Timothy Waugh plans on using his sharpened skills on his own home when he's released, "I plan on fixing it up and doing a new deck on it and making it fancy because I didn't do that before and I should have."

Terry Martin says he plans to pass along his new-found construction skills to his two sons. He says the opportunity to do something good for the community has him anxious to help again soon.

"You have a lot of people here that are willing to learn and who are eager to get more opportunities. So to the community: 'We are here. Give us some more projects and let us shine,'" said Martin.

Their hard work will be on display at this year's Apple Festival in September.