Man who bought gun used to kill 9-year-old boy gets 4 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who bought gun used to kill 9-year-old boy gets 4 years

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A man who bought the gun that was later used in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year old boy who was lured into a Chicago alley with a promise of a juice box has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Anthony Morgan was sentenced Tuesday, months after pleading guilty to a federal gun trafficking charge. He admitted in a plea deal with prosecutors to buying at least seven firearms from a straw purchaser in New Mexico and giving them to his brother and other gang members.

A gun Morgan bought was used in the killing of Tyshawn Lee , whom prosecutors say was shot because he was the son of a gang member who rivaled the alleged gunman.

Three men, including Morgan's brother, are charged in Lee's death. Their trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.