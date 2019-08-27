Marion announces street closure - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion announces street closure

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The City of Marion has announced a street closing starting Thursday.

The intersection of Morgan Avenue and North Carbon Street (just east of I-57) will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

It will remain closed for approximately 90 days as crews work to complete the installation of a new roundabout at the intersection.

Detours will be posted.

