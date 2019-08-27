Iowa man charged after fatal boating accident in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Iowa man charged after fatal boating accident in Missouri

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 62-year-old Iowa man has been charged with a misdemeanor after a June boat crash killed another man.

Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey charged Kelly Wise, of Atlantic, Iowa, on Monday with misdemeanor boating while intoxicated after a June crash on the Lake of the Ozarks killed 39-year-old Jason Russell, of Eugene, Missouri.

Four other people were injured in the crash.

A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Wise's boat collided with the boat Russell was riding in late on June 29. Wise reportedly said he didn't see the other boat coming until the last second.

ABC17 reports tests found Wise had a blood alcohol content at .184 percent.

Wise posted $1,000 cash bond Tuesday. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

