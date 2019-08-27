Man with deferred sentence in fatal beating faces gun charge

CHICAGO (AP) - A teenager who received a 30-year prison sentence that was stayed in the 2009 beating death of a Chicago high school student has been arrested as an adult on a gun charge.

Dionte Johnson didn't go to prison for killing 16-year-old Derrion Albert, whose beating was posted on Facebook, because as a 14-year-old he was charged as a juvenile in an "Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile" case. The sentence wouldn't be enforced unless he was convicted of a new felony after being released from juvenile custody.

The 24-year-old Johnson was arrested Sunday on unlawful use of a gun charges. Cook County court records show he was ordered held without bail Monday.

In 2015, the then 20-year-old Johnson was arrested for aggravated fleeing from police, but the Cook County state's attorney's office did not pursue the 30-year sentence. He was sentenced to electronic monitoring.

It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

