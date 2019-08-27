Amtrak to begin work on Carbondale station after Labor Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -– If you are planning to ride the rails leaving from Carbondale next week or later, you'll want to allow extra time.

After Labor Day, (starting September 3) Amtrak will begin renovations to the plaza and ramp access at the Carbondale station (401 S. Illinois Avenue).

Signs and safety cones will be in place during construction to guide passengers to the station and train platforms.

Everyone is encouraged to use caution and allow extra time to arrive at the station.