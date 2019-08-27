Volunteers needed in McClure for flood cleanup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Volunteers needed in McClure for flood cleanup

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- The Village of McClure is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts this weekend.

Many people showed up and helped when they needed to put up sandbags to try to save homes from the floodwaters. Now that the water is gone, McClure residents need help again. The village says normalcy cannot return until the cleanup is complete.

The village posted the call for help on its Facebook page and said lunch will be provided. There is no information about a time to appear.

The volunteers will help with removing sandbags, stripping walls, and removing flooring from homes damaged by the floods.

The post provides two points of contact:

Jamie Myers: (573) 270-4680
Dennis Taylor: (573) 450-2205

