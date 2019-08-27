Volunteers needed in McClure for flood cleanup

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.
The Village of McClure is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts this weekend.
The Village of McClure is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts this weekend.
If you are planning to ride the rails leaving from Carbondale next week or later, you'll want to allow extra time.
If you are planning to ride the rails leaving from Carbondale next week or later, you'll want to allow extra time.
The City of Marion has announced a street closing starting Thursday.
The City of Marion has announced a street closing starting Thursday.
A county school board in Kentucky says a Christian theme park with a 500-foot-long Noah's Ark is not paying enough in property taxes.
A county school board in Kentucky says a Christian theme park with a 500-foot-long Noah's Ark is not paying enough in property taxes.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country's indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil's economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country's indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil's economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes
A former Cape Girardeau man is charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.
A former Cape Girardeau man is charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.
WSIL - Cooler than normal temperatures with lower humidity should make for some fall like days. ...
WSIL - Cooler than normal temperatures with lower humidity should make for some fall like days. ...
Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Illinois State Police are investigating a number of car break-ins at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Illinois State Police are investigating a number of car break-ins at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.