Man charged in death of 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country's indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil's economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country's indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil's economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes
A former Cape Girardeau man is charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.
A former Cape Girardeau man is charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.
WSIL - Cooler than normal temperatures with lower humidity should make for some fall like days. ...
WSIL - Cooler than normal temperatures with lower humidity should make for some fall like days. ...
Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Illinois State Police are investigating a number of car break-ins at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Illinois State Police are investigating a number of car break-ins at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Union County authorities say Whistle is now in custody.
Union County authorities say Whistle is now in custody.
Schools in our area can get a closer look at history with the help of a grant to help 4th through 12th grade students to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield.
Schools in our area can get a closer look at history with the help of a grant to help 4th through 12th grade students to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you over summer yet? Yearning for winter? The 2020 Farmers' Almanac has been released and it's calling for a "frozen, frigid, and snowy" winter for our region.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you over summer yet? Yearning for winter? The 2020 Farmers' Almanac has been released and it's calling for a "frozen, frigid, and snowy" winter for our region.
The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in at least two car burglaries.
The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in at least two car burglaries.
CHESTER, Ill. (AP) - The deaths of three Illinois prisoners over three days from "probable intoxication" of an unknown substance have raised questions about drug use behind bars and whether inmates are watched closely enough.
CHESTER, Ill. (AP) - The deaths of three Illinois prisoners over three days from "probable intoxication" of an unknown substance have raised questions about drug use behind bars and whether inmates are watched closely enough.