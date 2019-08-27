Man charged in death of 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in death of 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A former Cape Girardeau man is charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Cape Girardeau officials say 29-year-old Isaiah Lane, of St. Louis, faces first-degree murder and four other charges in the death of Madison Robinson. He is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

Robinson was found shot on the front porch of her home on Saturday. A 20-year-old man who was with her was wounded.

The Southeast Missourian reports a probable cause statement says an acquaintance of Lane's told him she had been hurt in a physical altercation at Robinson's home earlier Saturday. She said Lane drove by the home and threatened the residents with a gun before dropping her off at a nearby home. She said she heard gunshots 15 minutes later at Robinson's home.

