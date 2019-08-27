Teenager charged in Springfield stabbing death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teenager charged in Springfield stabbing death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Greene County Juvenile Office says a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a stabbing death in Springfield.

The suspect is charged with the equivalent of second-degree murder in the death Wednesday of 43-year-old Craig Dorser.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the case is in the juvenile court system but could be transferred to adult court.

Police have released few details about what led to Dorser's death, except that he was stabbed during a disturbance in west Springfield.

Civilians took Dorser to Cox North hospital, where he later died.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

