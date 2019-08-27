Blues skies for mid week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Blues skies for mid week

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Winds shifting from the NW were a sign Tuesday afternoon that another change is coming in our weather.  Cooler than normal temperatures with lower humidity should make for some fall like days.  A few fair weather clouds are possible but lots of blue skies are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jim has an updated forecast to look at how cool the mornings could be on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.