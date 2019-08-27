Blues skies for mid week

WSIL - Cooler than normal temperatures with lower humidity should make for some fall like days. ...
Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Illinois State Police are investigating a number of car break-ins at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Union County authorities say Whistle is now in custody.
Schools in our area can get a closer look at history with the help of a grant to help 4th through 12th grade students to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you over summer yet? Yearning for winter? The 2020 Farmers' Almanac has been released and it's calling for a "frozen, frigid, and snowy" winter for our region.
The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in at least two car burglaries.
CHESTER, Ill. (AP) - The deaths of three Illinois prisoners over three days from "probable intoxication" of an unknown substance have raised questions about drug use behind bars and whether inmates are watched closely enough.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) will announce her candidacy to run for the 58th district State Senate seat on Tuesday at the Du Quoin State Fair. The senate seat is currently occupied by freshman State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo), who announced he will not seek a second term.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers will remain possible though the early morning Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. By lunchtime, the rain chances will be decreasing with showers confined to far southeast Illinois and western Kentucky.
