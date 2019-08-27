Midwest states seek to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Midwest states seek to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks

Posted: Updated:

JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Several Midwestern states are joining together to try to identify bottlenecks along the Missouri River that can cause waters to back up and worsen flooding in certain areas.

Dru Buntin, the deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, says the state is joining with Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska to submit a study proposal Tuesday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The proposal comes after two rounds of devastating flooding this year caused billions of dollars of damage in Midwestern states.

A Corps commander cautioned Missouri officials during a meeting Tuesday that relieving pinch points at one spot in the river might result in new problems elsewhere.

The states also are hoping for long-term changes in the way the Corps manages dams in the Missouri River basin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.