Car break-ins at Du Quoin State Fair

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a number of car break-ins at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Trooper Bridget Rice confirms to News 3 that three vehicles parked at the fairgrounds were broken into August 24.

We will update this story when we get more information.

