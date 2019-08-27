Columbia schools settles death of girl hit by police cruiser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Columbia schools settles death of girl hit by police cruiser

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Columbia Public School District has settled a lawsuit with the family of a 4-year-old girl who died on school property when she was hit by a police cruiser.

The Columbia Missourian reports a judge on Monday approved a $125,000 settlement with the parents of Gabriella Curry.

Gabriella died Jan. 4 when she was struck by a cruiser driven by police officer Andria Heese on a sidewalk outside of Battle High School.

The family previously settled a wrongful death claim with the city of Columbia and Heese for $3.4 million.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Heese struck Gabriella while she was trying to park on the sidewalk to watch students loading onto buses. Gabriella's mother had taken her daughter along while she was driving a student bus.

Heese remains on administrative leave.

