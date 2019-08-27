Contigo recalls nearly 6 million kids water bottles - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Contigo recalls nearly 6 million kids water bottles

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

This recall involves 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles. The base and cover of the clear silicon spout will always be black.

Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. The water bottles come in various sizes and colors.

If you have one of these bottles, you should take it away from your children, stop using it, and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid. You can call Contigo toll-free at (888) 262-0622 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can click here for more information about the bottles included in the recall.

