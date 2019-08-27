Grants available for class trips to Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

(WSIL) -- Schools in our area can get a closer look at history with the help of a grant to help 4th through 12th grade students to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield.

The grants can be for amounts up to $1,500 and must be applied for by October 15th. They are to be used between January 2 through December 21, 2020.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation provides grant funding for field trips to the ALPLM for grades 4-12 thanks to support from the Winnick Family Foundation.

Grants cover transportation costs for public and private schools with a low-income enrollment of greater than 30 percent. Students will be able to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s life, times, and legacy, as well as issues that have changed the course of Illinois and American history.

You can click here for the application and guidelines.