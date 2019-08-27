Lawsuit challenges Illinois license rule on head coverings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit challenges Illinois license rule on head coverings

CHICAGO (AP) - A Muslim civil rights group says an Illinois driver's license rule violates religious rights.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the rule that requires anyone wearing a religious head covering while taking a driver's license photo to sign a form saying they may lose their license if they're later seen in public not wearing it.

CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab told the Chicago Sun-Times the rule doesn't accommodate a variety of religious practices.

The lawsuit says plaintiff Maryjane Bicksler said she felt pressured to sign the form last year at a license branch in Rockford while wearing her hijab.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is named as a defendant. A message seeking comment from White's office wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

