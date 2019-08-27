Coroner identifies man who drowned while trying to save dog - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Coroner identifies man who drowned while trying to save dog

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned in a lagoon at Chicago's Lincoln Park while trying to save his dog.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said Monday that 29-year-old Michael Fernandez of Evanston drowned Saturday in the Lincoln Park South Lagoon.

Police said Fernandez jumped into the lagoon next to the Lincoln Park Zoo while trying to rescue his dog, Sora, from the water.

Authorities say the dog got out of the water successfully, but Fernandez never resurfaced after entering the lagoon. His body was recovered Sunday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an autopsy performed Monday showed that Fernandez died from accidental drowning.

His uncle, Arthur Fernandez, tells CBS-Chicago that his nephew was "a good kid" and "the whole family's devastated" and stunned by his death.

