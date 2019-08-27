Officials looking for armed and dangerous man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials looking for armed and dangerous man

Posted:

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they considered to be armed and dangerous.

Brandon Whistle, 44, is described as 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, with a bald head, dark beard, and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the Wolf Lake area of Union County Monday evening.

Whistle is wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

If you know Whistle or have seen him, call the Union County Sheriff's Office at (618) 833-5500 or your local police or sheriff's department.

