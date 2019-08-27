Police need your help identifying car burglary suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police need your help identifying car burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in at least two car burglaries.

The burglaries occurred in the 600 block of Vinewood Lane on July 26, 2019 and the 1300 block of Hendrickson St. on July 27, 2019.

During these incidents, items such as credit/debit cards were stolen and later used.

The suspect (pictured below) is a male, 25-35 years old, seen wearing glasses and a black rash guard on his left forearm. The rash guard appears to be covering a dark red tattoo or something similar in appearance.

If anyone has information or knows the identity of the suspect, please contact the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.

