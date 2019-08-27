Sack Hunger kicks off Sept. 5

For the last eight years, WSIL TV has worked to fight hunger in our area. Viewers throughout the region have brought food to the plates and tables of those in need.

This year, we've teamed with the Salvation Army to give back to the communities we serve.

We're hosting food drives outside select Kroger locations each Thursday in September and October. The items collected will go to local pantries who are working to help so many and sometimes struggle to keep their own shelves stocked.

Our first Sack Hunger food drive will take place 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at the Harrisburg Kroger. A list of the items needed and where to find them in the store can be found here.

SACK HUNGER FOOD DRIVES

(11 a.m. - 7 p.m. )

Thursday, Sept. 5: Harrisburg Kroger

Thursday, Sept. 12: Anna Kroger

Thursday, Sept. 19: Herrin Kroger

Thursday, Sept. 26: Carbondale Kroger

Thursday, Oct. 3: Murphysboro Kroger

Thursday, Oct. 10: Marion Kroger

Thursday, Oct. 17: West Frankfort Kroger

Thursday, Oct. 24: Mt. Vernon Kroger