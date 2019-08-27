Chicago-based gang member to plead guilty in rival's killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-based gang member to plead guilty in rival's killing

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A member of a Chicago-based street gang plans to plead guilty to murder and racketeering charges for his alleged role in a rival gang member's killing.

Federal court records unsealed Monday in Hammond, Indiana, show 21-year-old Eduardo Diaz-Corral has reached a plea deal in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

No date has been scheduled for the Calumet City, Illinois, man's formal change of plea hearing.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Diaz-Corral was charged in 2017 with murder in aid of racketeering activity for his alleged role in the November 2016 killing of Paul Cruz, a Chicago man and rival Latin Dragons gang member.

Diaz-Corral is one of 18 people recently indicted by federal grand juries investigating the gang.

His plea agreement says he'll admit responsibility for Cruz's homicide.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

