The 2020 Farmers' Almanac is out and calls for a cold and snowy winter

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you over summer yet? Yearning for winter? The 2020 Farmers' Almanac has been released and it's calling for a "frozen, frigid, and snowy" winter for our region.
CHESTER, Ill. (AP) - The deaths of three Illinois prisoners over three days from "probable intoxication" of an unknown substance have raised questions about drug use behind bars and whether inmates are watched closely enough.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) will announce her candidacy to run for the 58th district State Senate seat on Tuesday at the Du Quoin State Fair. The senate seat is currently occupied by freshman State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo), who announced he will not seek a second term.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers will remain possible though the early morning Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. By lunchtime, the rain chances will be decreasing with showers confined to far southeast Illinois and western Kentucky.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A day for exercise and giving back to children here in Southern Illinois and across the globe.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Should Chicago be its own state? The idea of southern Illinois separating from the city has been around for decades but in March, Jefferson County residents will be asked about it in the next election.
A new study has found that the United States is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year.
Four southern Illinois organizations will get more funding to help animals, children with autism, and other efforts thanks to the Carterville Area Rotary Club.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Monday expanding health insurance coverage for mammograms and other breast cancer screenings.
In addition to food and fun rides, you can meet with your local and state elected officials at at the Du Quoin State Fair.
