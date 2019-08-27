The 2020 Farmers' Almanac is out and calls for a cold and snowy winter

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you over summer yet? Yearning for winter? The 2020 Farmers' Almanac has been released and it's calling for a "frozen, frigid, and snowy" winter for our region.

“We expect yet another wild ride this winter,” Farmers' Almanac editor Pete Geiger reports, “with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls.”

Here are some of the highlights, or lowlights, depending on how you feel about winter:

•The biggest drop—with the most freefalling, frigid temperatures—is forecasted to take hold from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes.

•According to the Farmers’ Almanac’s winter prediction, the coldest outbreak of the season could arrive during the final week of January and last through the beginning of February.

•The Almanac calls for above-normal winter precipitation over the eastern third of the country as well as the Great Plains, Midwest, and the Great Lakes.

•With colder-than-normal temperatures in the Northeast and above-normal precipitation expected, the Farmers’ Almanac extended forecast forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet—especially along the coast.

•The 2020 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac suggests a suspenseful start to January over the eastern half of the country. This may mean frequent freefalling precipitation as well as strong and gusty winds. January 4–7 and 12–15 could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice.

•According to our long-range outlook, spring will be slow to start with winter lingering across the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast, and New England. Occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions will hang on for a ride that you may not be able to get off until April!

Not feeling this forecast? The News 3 Weather Team warns to not put much stock in the Farmer's Almanac forecast as it's proven to be pretty vague and inaccurate over it's lifetime. Weather patterns are simply too complex and it's just too early to know what winter will hold for our area.

