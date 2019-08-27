More police OT, cameras planned in St. Louis amid violence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More police OT, cameras planned in St. Louis amid violence

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says police are ramping up overtime and that the city plans to add more security cameras and license plate readers to combat violence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Krewson briefed aldermen Monday after a weekend in which six people were killed and 15 others injured. The youngest homicide victim was an 8-year-old girl.

Krewson says police have deployed additional officers to investigate homicides. She also says she has asked Gov. Mike Parson for help, such as deploying the Missouri Highway Patrol in the city.

There wasn't advance public notice of the meeting, leading one alderman to raise concerns that it may have violated the state's Sunshine Law. Krewson defended the way the session was conducted, saying it was a briefing, not a formal meeting.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

