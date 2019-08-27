Body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Firefighters have recovered a badly decomposed body from the Mississippi River in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the body was spotted in the river around 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Leon Whitener says it was recovered by 8:30 p.m.

Whitener says the body had no legs and was sent to the medical examiner's office for identification.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

