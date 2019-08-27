Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) to announce run for State Sena - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) to announce run for State Senate

Posted: Updated:
Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro)

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) will announce her candidacy to run for the 58th district State Senate seat on Tuesday at the Du Quoin State Fair. 

The senate seat is currently occupied by freshman State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo), who announced he will not seek a second term. 
Bryant first won election to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2014.

In a press release from Bryant's campaign, she said, “The people of Southern Illinois deserve a Senator with a strong conservative record. My record as State Representative goes like this: I have voted NO on Mike Madigan for Speaker of the House every time I've had the chance, I voted NO on the progressive income tax hike proposal, NO on unrestricted taxpayer funding for abortion at any stage of pregnancy, NO on overreaching gun control legislation, and NO on legalizing recreational cannabis.”

“I am so grateful for the support that I have received in the last 5 years from the people of the 115th House district. I am running to be 58th district Senator to fight against the liberal-progressive agenda being pushed on the people of Southern Illinois by corrupt Chicago politicians,” Bryant said. “As your next State Senator, I will work to stamp out corruption, reign in out of control spending, and defend our Constitutional rights.”

Bryant's formal announcement will be at the Illinois Republican Party’s Barbecue at the DuQuoin State Fair.
 

