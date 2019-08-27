2 ex-nursing home aides plead guilty in taunting incident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) - Two former aides at a suburban Chicago nursing home have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a Snapchat video that showed them taunting a 91-year-old woman with dementia.

Brayan Cortez and Jamie Montesa pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. A judge sentenced both of them to court supervision.

WLS-TV reports that a video recorded in December and posted to Snapchat with the caption "Margaret hates gowns" and two laughing face emojis shows Cortez and Montesa taunting an elderly woman at The Abington nursing home in Glenview with a hospital gown they knew would make her upset.

In the video, the woman appears distressed, flails her arms and pushes the gown away.

The woman's family is suing the nursing home, seeking more than $1 million in damages.

