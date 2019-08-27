A cold front sweeps through Tuesday ushering in gorgeous weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A cold front sweeps through Tuesday ushering in gorgeous weather for the middle of the week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers will remain possible though the early morning Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. By lunchtime, the rain chances will be decreasing with showers confined to far southeast Illinois and western Kentucky. 

Behind the cold front, some clearing is possible from the northwest across southern Illinois as winds shift to the northwest and humidity starts to drop. 

Wednesday and Thursday will be the "picks of the week" (and possibly the entire month) as sunshine returns with much cooler, lower humidity air. 

Soak it up while we've got it because some of the humidity along with more chances for a few showers return for Labor Day Weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.