A cold front sweeps through Tuesday ushering in gorgeous weather for the middle of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers will remain possible though the early morning Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. By lunchtime, the rain chances will be decreasing with showers confined to far southeast Illinois and western Kentucky.

Behind the cold front, some clearing is possible from the northwest across southern Illinois as winds shift to the northwest and humidity starts to drop.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the "picks of the week" (and possibly the entire month) as sunshine returns with much cooler, lower humidity air.

Soak it up while we've got it because some of the humidity along with more chances for a few showers return for Labor Day Weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.