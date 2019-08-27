3rd Annual Community Fun and Fitness Relays

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A day for exercise and giving back to children here in Southern Illinois and across the globe.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Should Chicago be its own state? The idea of southern Illinois separating from the city has been around for decades but in March, Jefferson County residents will be asked about it in the next election.
A new study has found that the United States is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year.
Four southern Illinois organizations will get more funding to help animals, children with autism, and other efforts thanks to the Carterville Area Rotary Club.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Monday expanding health insurance coverage for mammograms and other breast cancer screenings.
In addition to food and fun rides, you can meet with your local and state elected officials at at the Du Quoin State Fair.
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest closes twice a year to allow the snakes to migrate, and one of those times is coming up soon.
Over the next decade, the Federal Communications Commission will slowly release $116.6 million dollars to help Illinois maintain, improve and and expand broadband.
Smoking in your car with a child inside is now illegal in Illinois.
Volunteers from Great Rivers Conferences and the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief organizations gathered in Alexander County.
