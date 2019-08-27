CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A day for exercise and giving back to children here in Southern Illinois and across the globe.

It's the 3rd annual Community Fun and Fitness Relays, which takes place next month.

The event is open to all runners with multiple relay races in each age category.

Kids in pre-kindergarten through elementary school

Students in middle school through college.

Adults and families

Money raised from the event will be given to the after-school "I Can Read" program benefiting kids in Carbondale.

The program oversees 30 children each year and is no cost to the families.

Funds will also go toward the Percy Jackson Ghana Foundation, a non-profit organization, helping children in Ghana.

It's often difficult for parents, who are farmers, in the town of Obo-Kwahu to provide an education for the children.

Many children have irregular attendance or must drop-out to help the family with farming.

The organizations helps by covering the cost of school fees, uniforms and school supplies

The 3rd annual Community Fun and Fitness Relays will take place on September 22nd at the SIU Track and Field Complex.

However, the last day for early registration is September 6th.

Click here for more information.



