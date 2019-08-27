Archaeology day planned at Wickliffe Mounds

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks is hosting an Archaeology Day next month at Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site.

A statement from the agency says the Sept. 21 event in western Kentucky will include demonstrations and hands-on educational activities about archaeology. Some of the family-friendly activities will include a mock excavation for children, an artifact laboratory station, spear and atlatl throwing, a stickball game area, basket weaving and a drum circle.

Wickliffe Mounds is an archaeological site of a Native American village of the Mississippian culture, which flourished 1,000 years ago.

The event is sponsored in part by the Kentucky Heritage Council.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.