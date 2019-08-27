New public health commissioner named for Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New public health commissioner named for Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health has a new commissioner.

The agency's Cabinet for Health and Family Service on Monday announced that Dr. Angela Tackett Dearinger, of Versailles, has taken on the role. Dearinger is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is board certified in internal medicine, pediatrics, public health and general preventive medicine.

A Cabinet for Health and Family Service statement says Dearinger helped create the Kentucky Public Health Research Network, the first public health practice-based research network in the state.

The Department for Public Health is responsible for developing and operating state public health programs and activities for residents of the state.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.