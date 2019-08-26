Rotary club raises $30,000 for local organizations

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Four southern Illinois organizations will get more funding to help animals, children with autism, and other efforts thanks to the Carterville Area Rotary Club.

Through ticket sales, and a silent and live auction, the group raised $30,000 dollars this weekend at its annual gala. The event was held at the Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale Saturday.

Money raised will go toward Centerstone Autism Services in Carterville, SIU's chapter of Engineers without Borders, Wright Way Animal Rescue in Murphysboro, and the Carterville Rotary Club.

"I am very happy that we have been able to create a successful, yearly event that provides a different level of entertainment to the southern Illinois community," said Alex Garrido, Carterville Area Rotary Club Gala Chair, and president-elect. "At the same time, we help the human family locally and internationally through Rotary International, one of the most reliable and one of the oldest volunteer organizations in the world."

The night's theme was "Cuban Night." A live band played Latin music, and Cuban cuisine was served. News 3's Carolyn Cerda served as emcee of the event.