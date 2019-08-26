NewsTribune in La Salle County sold to Shaw Media - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

NewsTribune in La Salle County sold to Shaw Media

LA SALLE, Ill. (AP) - The NewsTribune in La Salle County and other publications are being sold to another Illinois media company.

The deal between Catherine Miller and Shaw Media includes the newspaper and Illinois and Indiana Agri-News publications. The NewsTribune serves readers in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties.

The Miller family has been in the newspaper business since 1946 when Peter Miller acquired the Peru Herald and the La Salle Post Tribune. They were merged.

Shaw Media, based in Crystal Lake, owns newspapers in northern Illinois and Iowa as well as Pro Football Weekly and other publications.

The deal was announced Monday and is expected to close Sunday.

