Storm chances stick around through tomorrow morning, drier weather on the way

WSIL -- Showers and storms will continue to push through the region tonight but we have some drier weather around the corner. 

Rain is currently lingering for some behind our first round of storms and we're not out of the woods yet.  Storm chances will ramp up again late tonight and into early Tuesday morning as a front makes its way through the region.  Primary hazards will be gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain.   Things will begin to dry out by the late afternoon with high temperatures staying below normal topping out in the low 80s. 

Thanks to the front midweek will hold drier weather and a bit of sunshine. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

