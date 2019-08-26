Gov. Pritzker expands insurance coverage for mammograms, other breast cancer screenings

(WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Monday expanding health insurance coverage for mammograms and other breast cancer screenings.

Governor Pritzker said:

When it comes to breast cancer in the United States, its frequency, proper screening, and mortality vary vastly across racial and ethnic groups. We cannot and should not tolerate the disparities that come from institutional failures. At a time when too many states – and the federal government – are in the business of destabilizing women’s health care, Illinois will stand on the side of patients. From breast cancer to youth Epi-Pens to Lyme disease, we’re making Illinoisans’ coverage better suit their needs.

The new law expands both private insurance and Medicaid to cover several preventative measures to help women detect breast cancer. Mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs will now be covered when deemed medically necessary by a physician, advanced practice nurse or physician assistant.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, upwards of ten thousand women in Illinois are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and the risk of getting breast cancer has increased for black women and Asian and Pacific Islander women over the last decade. With the new law increasing access to preventative care, early detection and treatment, the hope is it can help save lives.

Senate Bill 162 takes effect on January 1, 2020.