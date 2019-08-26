New Illinois law bans smoking inside cars with children present

(WSIL) -- Smoking in your car with a child inside is now illegal in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Monday making the act a petty offense.

That means if the police find you smoking in a car with a kid present, you'll be subject to fines: up to $100 for the first offense and up to $250 for each offense after that.

Dr. Naga Sirikonda, a pulmonologist with SSM Health Medical Group, said second-hand smoke hurts a child's development and increases their chances for a number of illnesses.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the only way to prevent second- and third-hand smoke exposure is not smoking," Sirikonda said. "So I hope parents realize this and also realize the adverse effects of smoking on their kids and nobody smokes, that's what I want to see."

The new law takes effect immediately.