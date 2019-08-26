Mendoza travels throughout region during of Du Quoin State Fair

(WSIL) -- In addition to food and fun rides, you can meet with your local and state elected officials at at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said fairgoers should stop by the Comptroller Office's first-ever tent at the fair this week. She joined News 3 in-studio Monday morning before heading out to Perry County. Staff members from the Comptroller's Office are there to educate folks on what exactly the office does on a day-to-day basis.

"I think part of that commitment is also having a real tent at the state fair that people can come into, that we welcome them into where they can learn about what we're doing and how hard we're working on their behalf," Mendoza said. "And also learn things about how important finances are, get the kids in there and start learning about money early on," she said.

Mendoza told News 3 she already has time in Du Quoin mapped out for the next fair. Mendoza said fair season is a convenient time to visit with non-profits and other organizations in southern Illinois.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for me to use Du Quoin as a home base, and then go see Carbondale and even Cairo, which is an hour and a half away, but it's still closer than driving from Chicago to Cairo," Mendoza said.

Mendoza will visit communities devastated by flooding this year before returning to Chicago. Mendoza is schedule to survey East Cape Girardeau, McClure, and Cairo.