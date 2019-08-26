Volunteers help clean up East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Several homeowners received help cleaning up after recent flooding Monday.

Volunteers from Great Rivers Conferences and the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief organizations gathered in Alexander County.

The groups served several families Monday. They cleaned up mold in basements, tore up carpet and flooring, and threw out water damaged furniture.

About 20 volunteers worked in the community with the goal to make homes livable and safe for residents," said, Assistant State Director for the Southern Illinois Region Disaster Relief, John Lindenan.

"We do that because Christ first loved us and we want to share that love with our neighbor and they're all our neighbors."

Homeowner Donald Hileman said the help efficient and appreciated, "They're just wonderful, just great, and they just knocked on the door and once they were here they weren't here just a couple of hours and I mean they had it cleaned up."

The organizations hope to help 40 homes in the community clean up over the next several weeks.

The faith-based organizations run on donations and volunteers. You can click here and here to help them continue doing this work.