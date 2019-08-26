Police looking for armed robbery suspects

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are looking for two women who tried to rob a delivery driver August 25 just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say it happened in the 300 block of East Lynda Drive. Officers say that while one of the women battered the victim, the other showed a gun, and demanded money. The two women ran away on East Dorthella Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but declined medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).