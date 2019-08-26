Millions released to help expand broadband in rural southern Illinois

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Over the next decade, the Federal Communications Commission will slowly release $116.6 million dollars to help Illinois maintain, improve, and expand broadband.

Southern Illinois providers hope this will attract more business.

Despite being in such rural area, Shawnee Communications serves Saline, Pope, Johnson, Gallatin, and Hardin counties with fast internet service. Chief Operating Officer Randy Williams says to get to this point, has been years in the making.

"We have, probably, somewhere near a thousand miles of fiber optic cable buried," said Williams.

Vice President of Government Policy, Matt Johnson, says it's taken countless man hours and even more money.

"Shawnee has taken out loans with the USDA and sort of gotten a head start on building the network in southern Illinois," said Johnson.

Now, money will begin flowing in to help Shawnee Communications chip away at those loans. The FCC has authorized $116.6 million to help rural providers in Illinois, more than $79 million will help Shawnee Communications maintain and expand their network.

Congressman John Shimkus hopes more companies will locate here and bring jobs back to southern Illinois.

"We've always said we need to help and it takes a long time to see it processed through, but this is federal legislation, a federal program, and as you can see it's helping this part of the state of Illinois," said Shimkus, (R) Collinsville.

Johnson says fast internet could mean better care at Hardin County Hospital and better education in local schools.

"Ultimately, the goal is to get, not just customers connected, but to help drive the economy and create jobs," said Johnson.

Over the next 10 years, the federal funds will be dispersed to 18 Illinois counties, five of them in southern Illinois.