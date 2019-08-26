3-time Kentucky Derby winner charged with drunken driving - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3-time Kentucky Derby winner charged with drunken driving

Posted: Updated:

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) - A jockey who won the Kentucky Derby three times faces a drunken-driving charge in southern Indiana.

WDRB.com reports that Calvin Borel (buh-REHL') was stopped Sunday night in Harrison County. Online court records show he's charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

It wasn't immediately known if Borel has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Borel, a Louisiana native, won the Kentucky Derby in 2007, 2009 and 2010. He also won the Preakness Stakes in 2009.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.