Reed Station Road access from Illinois Rte. 13 will be restricted

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) wants you to know about upcoming restrictions to Reed Station Road from Illinois Route 13.

Beginning August 26 at midnight, access to both North and South Reed Station Road will be blocked.

The restrictions will allow workers to complete paving concrete on the south side of the intersection. The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, August 29 at midnight.

Access to all businesses will remain open via Old Illinois 13.