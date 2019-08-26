Snake Road to close for bi-annual snake migration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Snake Road to close for bi-annual snake migration

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest closes twice a year to allow the snakes to migrate, and one of those times is coming up soon.

The road will close to vehicles September 1 to October 30 to allow thousands of reptiles and amphibians to migrate between their summer and winter habitats.

People who want to enter this area of the Shawnee National Forest for recreation are welcome to travel the snake road on foot

The road closes twice a year: March 15 to May 15 in the spring and September 1 to October 30 in the fall.

Click here to download the Snake Road visitor brochure from the Shawnee National Forest.

