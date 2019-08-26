Coroner: Body found in Lake Michigan is missing Illinois man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Coroner: Body found in Lake Michigan is missing Illinois man

Posted: Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana coroner says a body found along Lake Michigan is that of an Illinois man who vanished while boating on the lake.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said Monday the body is that of 45-year-old Pawel Knych of Itasca, Illinois. Preliminary findings indicate that he died from blood loss after suffering multiple significant injuries consistent with being struck by a watercraft.

Knych was last seen on Aug. 11 while boating along a beach in Gary . Indiana conservation officers were called to the scene after a 911 caller reported an unmanned boat circling in the water there.

After Knych's cellphone and life jacket were found with the boat, searchers looked for him using watercraft and helicopters.

His body washed up Friday at West Beach in nearby Portage, Indiana.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.