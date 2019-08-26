Kentucky transportation worker fatally injured in work zone

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a longtime employee has died after being hit in a work zone.

The agency said a sheriff's office investigation indicates 44-year-old Keith Jewell was killed Friday when he was hit by a contractor's truck on Kentucky 70 near the Mannsville community in Taylor County.

Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas said in a news release that Jewell had nearly 20 years of service. The release said Jewell worked his way up to highway superintendent and had recently worked as highway technician.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.