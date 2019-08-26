Missouri attorney general: Law doesn't protect LGBTQ people - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri attorney general: Law doesn't protect LGBTQ people

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's attorney general believes that federal law doesn't protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt was among GOP attorneys general nationwide who signed a U.S. Supreme Court brief outlining the position Friday.

The attorneys general are wading into a legal battle over whether discriminating against someone because they're gay or transgender violates a federal law banning sex discrimination. The cases will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 8.

Schmitt's spokesman Chris Nuelle says when the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, sex discrimination did not include transgender people. Nuelle says it's up to Congress and not the Supreme Court to change that.

Nuelle says Schmitt believes that regardless of "race, creed, zipcode, or gender," everyone should be treated with dignity under the law.

