Illinois man drowns while watching Missouri boat race - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man drowns while watching Missouri boat race

Posted: Updated:

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an Illinois man has drowned while watching a popular boat race at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 23-year-old Sean Burgess, of Peoria, Illinois. The patrol says he was last seen on a large floating mat watching a racing event, called the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

People he was watching the race with discovered him missing Saturday afternoon, although none of them saw him enter the water. The races were stopped as the patrol searched for him.

Divers found his body later that night in 37 feet (11.3 meters) of water. The drag-race style boating event typically draws massive crowds that tie up in a giant, miles-long flotilla to watch the races.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.