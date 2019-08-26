Flash flooding kills 13-year-old in Joplin, authorities say

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has drowned after he was swept away by flash floodwaters in a Joplin drainage ditch.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the boy as John Wheeler of Carl Junction.

Joplin police say officers received a call around 9 a.m. Saturday that the boy was walking by the water when he slipped and was pulled away by the current. He was found near a low-water bridge and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.