Man charged with murder in death Springfield infant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with murder in death Springfield infant

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 29-year-old Springfield man is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of a 7-month-old child.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Marc Carrier was charged Saturday after police say the infant was injured while in Carrier's care.

A probable cause statement says first responders tried unsuccessfully to revive the baby at a Springfield home early Saturday.

An autopsy found the child suffered brain injuries "consistent with being shaken."

In an interview with detectives, Carrier allegedly told police he accidentally dropped the child.

The child's name and gender were not released.

Police reports say five other juveniles, all 6 or younger, were present when police arrived at the home.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Carrier.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.