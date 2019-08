1 killed, 1 wounded in Cape Girardeau shooting, police say

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Cape Girardeau.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say both victims were rushed to hospital, where one of them died. The victim's name wasn't immediately released. Police described the injuries of the surviving victim as non-life threatening.

A regional major case squad has been activated to investigate.

