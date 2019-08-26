Wall going up between GOP, Democrats in Frankfort - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wall going up between GOP, Democrats in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A wall is going up between Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky's Capitol.

The Courier-Journal reports Senate President Robert Stivers said he authorized building a wall in the State Capitol Annex so that three Republicans won't have to share office space with Democrats. Stivers said GOP members should have the ability to talk freely without being overheard.

Construction of the wall is expected to cost taxpayers about $12,000. An increase in the number of Republicans elected recently has led to one office suite in the annex being shared by both parties. The Senate has 29 Republicans and nine Democrats.

Some Democratic senators say the wall is divisive and a waste of money, but Sen. Julian Carroll said while he was surprised he didn't have a problem with it. He says Republicans and Democrats have traditionally had privacy.

